2 IPS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The J&K Home Department Monday ordered the transfers and postings of two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect.

“Nitish Kumar, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K, vice Mahendra Nath Tiwari,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal.

“Mahendra Nath Tiwari, Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Armed, Jammu, relieving Mukesh Singh, of additional charge of the said post,” the order read.