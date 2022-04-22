2 Jaish suicide attackers, CISF ASI killed in Jammu encounter: DGP

Jammu: Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said that security forces killed two “heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who were part of Jaish suicide squad” in Sunjwan encounter.

He stated that they were tasked to sabotage the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by carrying out an attack on a camp of security forces or deployment.

“In this encounter, a CISF ASI was martyred, 2 JKP personnel and 3 CISF personnel suffered injuries. The attack was aimed at sabotaging the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samba on April 24,” DGP said.