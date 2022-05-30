2 JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, among them killer of police constable Reyaz Ahmad, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out in Gundipora village of Pulwama after police,55 RR and CRPF cordoned off the to trace the terrorists. As search operation was started, hiding terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory firing two terrorists were killed.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 2). 2 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.