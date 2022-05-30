2 JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, among them killer of police constable Reyaz Ahmad, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out in Gundipora village of Pulwama after police,55 RR and CRPF cordoned off the to trace the terrorists. As search operation was started, hiding terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory firing two terrorists were killed.
“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 2). 2 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
On Sunday (yesterday), police said “at about 1745hrs, on a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding presence of terrorists in village Gundipora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army (55RR) and CRPF (182/183Bn) in the said area,"
"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists hidden in the residential house of Nazir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Sultan Mir fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Police said.
“To avoid any collateral damage due to darkness, the operation was suspended during the night hours and in the wee hours the operation was resumed. In the ensuing encounter two terrorists identified as Abid Hussain Shah son of Late Mushtaq Ahmad Shah resident of Monghama Pulwama and Saqib Azad Sofi son of Azad Ahmad Sofi resident of Amshipora Shopian were killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Their bodies were retrieved alongwith the incriminating materials including 2 AK rifles from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials from the site of encounter have been taken into case records for further investigation,” Police added.
As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. Pertinently, the killed terrorist Abid Shah was involved in recent killing of unarmed policeman Ct. Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house at Gadoora area of Pulwama on 13th May 2022, Police added.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint forces for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in professional manner without any collateral damage. He also appreciated the joint team for tracking & neutralizing the terrorists involved in the recent killing of policeman in Pulwama.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.
Encounter underway in Awantipora
An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Awantipora area of south Kashmir. The encounter broke out after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.