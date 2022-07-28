‘2 J&K media persons detained under PSA in 2022’

New Delhi: Two persons associated with media organisations were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.
Rai was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether J&K had seen an increase in detention of journalists and local media organisations and a rise in the number of internet shutdowns by the authorities since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.
“During the current year, two individuals associated with media organisations have been detained under the PSA as reported by the J&K government,” he said in a written reply.
The minister said after the constitutional changes on August 5, 2019, internet services were temporarily suspended in J&K for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure the safety and security of the public.
However, he said, the internet services were restored in a graded manner.
“Currently, there is no restriction on internet services in J&K. As a law enforcing agency, the Police is duty bound to take action under the law against any person (without any discrimination of profession or otherwise) who is found involved in such activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country,” the minister said.
Rai said that the orders of temporary suspension of internet services, issued by the competent authority, under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, during emergent situations, were uploaded on the official website of the J&K government.