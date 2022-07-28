‘2 J&K media persons detained under PSA in 2022’

New Delhi: Two persons associated with media organisations were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether J&K had seen an increase in detention of journalists and local media organisations and a rise in the number of internet shutdowns by the authorities since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.

“During the current year, two individuals associated with media organisations have been detained under the PSA as reported by the J&K government,” he said in a written reply.