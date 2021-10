Jammu: The J&K government on Thursday ordered the transfer and postings of two JKAS officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Rahul Sharma, JKAS, Excise Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the General Administration Department.

Kishore Singh Chib, JKAS, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J8K.