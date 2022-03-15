2 JPDCL Engineers arrested in graft case: ACB

Jammu: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two engineers of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for accepting a bribe of Rs 48,000 to clear the bills of a contractor.
According to ACB officials Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Surinder Kumar, and Assistant Engineer (AE) Charanjeet Singh were caught red-handed accepting Rs 48,000 in bribe, said a statement.
This followed a complaint by an electrical contractor that he had been awarded a tender for relocating 33 KVA Line at Jagti by the JPDCL and had submitted bills after completion of work on February 10, the statement added.
Against the bill of Rs 19.41 lakh, he received only Rs 15.04 lakh from the department and after visiting the office of AEE to inquire about the remaining Rs 3.82 lakh the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 48,000.
The ACB said it received a complaint, “wherein the complainant stated that he is an electrical contractor and was allotted work by STD-I, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Jammu for relocating 33 KVA Line at Jagti in front of IIM.”
He said he had submitted bills after completion of work allotted to him on 10 February 2022 adding that he received payment amounting to Rs 15,04000 only out of total value of bill amounting to Rs 19,41,000 and balance amount of Rs 3,82000 was not released by the AEE.
The ACB said that when the complainant visited the office of AEE he demanded a bribe which was 3% of the already released amount of Rs 15,04000 amounting to Rs 48,000.
The official asked him to hand over the money to Charanjeet Singh for releasing the balance payment of Rs 3,82,000. “Upon receiving the instant complaint a case FIR No. 05/2022 P/S ACB Jammu U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 120 IPC was registered at P/S ACB, Jammu.
Subsequently, a trap team was constituted whereupon the accused Surinder Kumar, AEE and Charanjeet Singh, AE posted in STD-I, JPDCL, Jammu were caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 48,000/- from the complainant.
Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team and the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses.” The ACB sleuths also carried out searches in the residential houses of the accused.