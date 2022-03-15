2 JPDCL Engineers arrested in graft case: ACB

The ACB said that when the complainant visited the office of AEE he demanded a bribe which was 3% of the already released amount of Rs 15,04000 amounting to Rs 48,000.

The official asked him to hand over the money to Charanjeet Singh for releasing the balance payment of Rs 3,82,000. “Upon receiving the instant complaint a case FIR No. 05/2022 P/S ACB Jammu U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 120 IPC was registered at P/S ACB, Jammu.

Subsequently, a trap team was constituted whereupon the accused Surinder Kumar, AEE and Charanjeet Singh, AE posted in STD-I, JPDCL, Jammu were caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 48,000/- from the complainant.

Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team and the bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses.” The ACB sleuths also carried out searches in the residential houses of the accused.