2 Kashmiri Pandits shot by terrorists; 1 dies

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit (KP) was shot dead while his cousin was grievously injured in a terrorist attack in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Tuesday. Following the terror incident, massive operation was underway to nab the attackers.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar while his cousin has been identified as Pitambar, who is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment for his grievous injuries. The incident took place in their ancestral village Chotipora of Shopian district where three Kashmiri Pandit families lived.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to the minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the incident.