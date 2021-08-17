2 Kashmiri scholars stranded in Afghanistan

Dr Adil Rasool’s spouse is also with him in Afghanistan. “All of us are eagerly waiting for their return,” Mudasira their kin said.

The family of Dr Asif Ahmad is also in touch with him. “Yes for now he is very much safe, but we are expecting him to return soon,” his brother said.

The families urged the government to ensure their safe return at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that the teachers stuck in Afghanistan are safe and will be home soon.

In a tweet this afternoon, LG Sinha said that he spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan for the immediate evacuation of the two professors. The LG assured the duo's families that they are safe and will be home soon.

"Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, Shri V Muraleedharan Ji for the immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bring back every Citizens safely as soon as possible," the LG wrote in tweet.

"I assure the families of Prof Asif Ahmed and Prof Adil Rasool that they are safe and will be home soon," he added.