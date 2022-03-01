2 kids among 11 injured in gas cylinder explosion at Anantnag hospital

Anantnag: At least 11 persons were injured in a gas explosion at Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.
“The explosion occurred due to leakage in a heating gas in the Out Patient Department (OPD) ticket counter of MCCH, Sherbagh at around 1 pm,” an official said.
He said the number of patients and their attendants including women and children were present near the counter.
“11 persons who were injured in the incident were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment,” an official said.
He said the injured included two kids, three employees working under Hospital Development Fund (HDF)
An official identified the injured as Fayaz Nazir of Malkhnag locality of Anantnag town, Sahil Raina of Bijbehara and Bittu Singh of Palpora Kulgam ( all three HDF employee),Muhammad Abbas of Srigufwara, Sahil Khaliq of Warwan, Junaid Ahmed of Kokernag, Zakir Tariq of Kachwan, Manan Javaid of Malkhnag, Rehana Farooq of DK Pora and mother-daughter duo Bilkesa Akhtar and Ruby Manzoor, both residents of DK Pora Anantnag.
“Among the injured one HDF employee Sahil Nazir was shifted to Srinaagar for advanced treatment and the rest are undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag,” he said.
The MCCH is presently housed in an old, dilapidated and unsafe building in the congested Sherbagh locality of the old town.
The facility was declared unsafe by the Fire and Emergency department a decade ago.
It caters to more than 40,000 patients in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and about 7000 indoor patients on a monthly basis.
The shifting of the MCCH to Rehmati Alam hospital constructed at the cost of Rs 13 crore by JKPCC was put on hold after IIT Jammu declared the already existing first two floors of the building unsafe.
The GMC Anantnag authorities have now proposed another 200 bedded hospital building at the same site.
The authorities had also assured that for now the hospital would be shifted to the main GMC Anantnag hospital at Janglat Mandi.
“If God forbid the building of the hospital would have caught fire it would have been disastrous,” said the locals pleading for immediate shifting of the hospital.
The medic said due to lack of hygiene in theatre and wards the chances of cross-infection among patients remain high.
The hospital has hogged the headline for deaths of expecting mothers.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered enquiry in this regard. “ An inquiry has been ordered by ADC level officials into the incident,” DC Tweeted. He said that the government will also bear all medical expenses of the injured.