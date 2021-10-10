2 killed, 14 wounded in road accidents

Ramban: Two persons were killed and 14 others injured in five separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban and Udhampur districts on Sunday.

Police said an apple laden truck bearing registration number JK05D-6319 skidded off the road at Dudhar bridge on the highway in Udhampur.

The driver of the truck identified as Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Sopore, Baramulla Kashmir, died on the spot whereas his brother Guga sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to District Hospital Udhampur where after providing him the medical aid he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.

After hectic efforts the body of the driver was removed from the cabin of the truck and shifted to District Hospital Udhampur.

In another road accident, police said a tempo traveler bearing registration number JK02BF-0184 which was on its way to Sangaldan from Jammu, collided with a truck at Gole Mela Dhar road in Udhampur. The accident occurred in the morning and ten persons including the driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries.