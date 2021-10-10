2 killed, 14 wounded in road accidents

Ramban: Two persons were killed and 14 others injured in five separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban and Udhampur districts on Sunday.
Police said an apple laden truck bearing registration number JK05D-6319 skidded off the road at Dudhar bridge on the highway in Udhampur.
The driver of the truck identified as Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Sopore, Baramulla Kashmir, died on the spot whereas his brother Guga sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to District Hospital Udhampur where after providing him the medical aid he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialized treatment.
After hectic efforts the body of the driver was removed from the cabin of the truck and shifted to District Hospital Udhampur.
In another road accident, police said a tempo traveler bearing registration number JK02BF-0184 which was on its way to Sangaldan from Jammu, collided with a truck at Gole Mela Dhar road in Udhampur. The accident occurred in the morning and ten persons including the driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries.
All the injured were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur where the driver was declared brought dead by the doctors. Police identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Sangaldan Gool of Ramban district.
Police identified the injured passengers as Parveen Akhtar 50 , Sabreen Banoo 11 resident of Chanderkote ,Shair Bhat 40 his son Sareem Bhat 11 resident of Gandoh Doda , Parvez Ahmed 21, Manzoor Ahmed 25, Baljeet Singh, Shaida Akhtar 49, Irfan Bari 23, Samshad Begum 43 all residents of Sangaldan.
Yet in another accident, police said an oil tanker bearing registration number PB13BG4818 carrying diesel for the valley caught fire near Tamatar Morh Kud in Chenani. The driver of the tanker sustained burn injuries and was rushed to CHC Chenani for treatment.
Later, the fire tenders from fire station Chenani rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, however the cabin of the tanker was completely damaged.
In a head on collision a vehicle (canter) bearing registration number PB06N-9857 collided with a dumper tipper bearing registration number JK14-1407 near Chanderkote. The driver of the canter identified as Kuldeep Kumar son of Babsari Das of Pathankot Punjab sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to District Hospital Ramban.
In another head on collision between a TaTa Mahindra Pick Up bearing registration number JK09A-7962 and a truck bearing registration number JK02W-3782 at Kelamorh Ramban, the drivers of the vehicles identified as Showkat Ahmed and Shaid Ahmed sustained injuries. They were rushed to nearby hospital.
In another accident, a speedy truck collided with a car bearing registration number JK19-9539. The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries.
Police have registered separate cases.