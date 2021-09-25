2 killed, 2 injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: Two persons including a teenage girl were killed while 2 minors sustained injuries when a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) rolled down a deep gorge near Digdol Ramban along Jammu Srinagar National Highway late Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at around 9.00 pm. SSP Ramban P D Nitya stated that two persons including an unidentified teenager lost their lives in the accident while two minors were rescued in an injured condition.

“The deceased included driver of the vehicle Imtiaz Ahmed Qadri, 40, son of Ghulam Rasool Qadri, resident of Bhatpota Anantnag and a girl, aged 18-19, whose identity was being ascertained. Her body was yet to be retrieved. The injured minors were identified as Mohsin Qadri, 5, son of Imtiaz Ahmed Qadri (driver of the vehicle) and his relative Anayat Ahmed Qadri, 10, son of Mohammed Iqbal Qadri. They were rescued and shifted to the District Hospital Ramban,” she added.