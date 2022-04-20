2 killed, 25 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Two persons were killed and twenty five others were injured, when a bus carrying a marriage procession, fell into a gorge at Rang area in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Wednesday evening.

Police officials said that a bus, bearing registration number JK02AW 5567, carrying a marriage procession was on its way to Bland when it skidded off the road near Rang-Udak village.