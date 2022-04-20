2 killed, 25 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Two persons were killed and twenty five others were injured, when a bus carrying a marriage procession, fell into a gorge at Rang area in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Wednesday evening.
Police officials said that a bus, bearing registration number JK02AW 5567, carrying a marriage procession was on its way to Bland when it skidded off the road near Rang-Udak village.
“It fell into a 20 feet deep gorge. Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty five others sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Out of them, nine with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur Hospital,” they stated.
The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi,66, wife of Paras Ram and Vimla Devi, 48, wife of Sandokhu Ram.