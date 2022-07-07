2 killed, 48 injured in Udhampur road accident

Jammu: Atleast 2 people were killed and 48 injured when a bus carrying a marriage party met with an accident in Udhampur district on Thursday. Among the injured persons 14 are said to be critically wounded.
The deceased persons have been identified as Prem Nath (55), son of Lisu, resident of Gundian and Shammi Kumar (32), son of Munshi Ram, resident of Bassi.
Police said that the bus driver lost control when it had reached Kiya village on Basantgarh road as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a 100 meters deep gorge in Ramnagar tehsil.
Police said that as many as 50 people - part of a marriage party - were travelling in the bus (registration number JK14D-5050) which had left from Gundian village. The bus was on its way to Chatrairi with the members of the marriage party.
However, the bus driver lost control leading to the road accident, said the police. Immediately, a rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated in a joint operation of J&K Police, medial teams and locals.
The injured were evacuated and shifted to the Sub District Hospital at Ramnagar whereas the critically injured were referred to District Hospital Udhampur and GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.
“Of total 48 injured passengers (baraties), 14 suffered critical injuries and they were referred to other hospitals. 34 others suffered minor injuries and they were provided treatment at Sub District Hospital Ramnagar,” Police said. Meanwhile, a case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation has been initiated.