2 killed, 48 injured in Udhampur road accident

Jammu: Atleast 2 people were killed and 48 injured when a bus carrying a marriage party met with an accident in Udhampur district on Thursday. Among the injured persons 14 are said to be critically wounded.

The deceased persons have been identified as Prem Nath (55), son of Lisu, resident of Gundian and Shammi Kumar (32), son of Munshi Ram, resident of Bassi.

Police said that the bus driver lost control when it had reached Kiya village on Basantgarh road as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a 100 meters deep gorge in Ramnagar tehsil.

Police said that as many as 50 people - part of a marriage party - were travelling in the bus (registration number JK14D-5050) which had left from Gundian village. The bus was on its way to Chatrairi with the members of the marriage party.