2 killed in Baramulla landslide

Baramulla: Two persons were killed while three suffered injuries after they were buried under the huge slides of soil during extraction in Wagila Wagoora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Ali Muhammad Malik and Ghullam Hassan Mir.
The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital were their condition is stated to be stable. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad, while confirming the incident said that investigation has been started.
“Five persons were engaged in extracting soil from a hillock in the area, when suddenly slides of soil caved in burying them. The rescue operation was started and all the five persons were retrieved from the debris. However, two of them were found dead. While three injured persons were rushed to the hospital and their condition is stable,” the SSP said.