2 killed in Reasi accident

Jammu: Two persons were killed when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Reasi district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sourav Thakur,18, a resident of Nagrota and Bachiter Singh, 24, a resident of Mahore.

A police spokesperson stated that the accident occurred when the driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) lost control while negotiating a curve near Batla in Sawlakote.

The locals along with the police rescue teams retrieved both the bodies. “The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased for last rites after completion of legal formalities,” the spokesperson added.