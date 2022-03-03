2 killed in Sidhra road accident

Jammu: Two persons were killed when their car was hit by a rashly driven tractor near Golf course, Sidhra in Jammu late Wednesday evening.
Police identified the deceased duo as Aman Dev Singh, son of Raj Dev Singh and Tarun Bali, son of Neelam Bali, both residents of New Plot Jammu.
“The accident occurred when they were on their way from Narwal towards Sidhra in a Honda Amaze car, bearing registration number JK02CQ/8145. At about 22.00 hours, when they reached near Golf Course gate, a tractor bearing registration number JK02CU 1807 suddenly entered the wrong tube in a rash and negligent manner and hit the car,” police said.
“In the accident, both Aman, who was driving the car and Tarun received severe injuries. Both were immediately shifted to Government Medical College, where a medical officer declared them dead. Yet another injured Kunal Sharma of Panjtirthi is under treatment,” police said.
A case was registered in this connection and investigation was started, police added.