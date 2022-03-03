2 killed in Sidhra road accident

“The accident occurred when they were on their way from Narwal towards Sidhra in a Honda Amaze car, bearing registration number JK02CQ/8145. At about 22.00 hours, when they reached near Golf Course gate, a tractor bearing registration number JK02CU 1807 suddenly entered the wrong tube in a rash and negligent manner and hit the car,” police said.

“In the accident, both Aman, who was driving the car and Tarun received severe injuries. Both were immediately shifted to Government Medical College, where a medical officer declared them dead. Yet another injured Kunal Sharma of Panjtirthi is under treatment,” police said.

A case was registered in this connection and investigation was started, police added.