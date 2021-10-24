2 killed in snowstorm at Sinthan Pass

Anantnag/Jammu: Two persons died while two others were rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kokernag areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag after getting stranded in a snowstorm in the area, an official said on Sunday.

The two persons rescued from the area are being treated for hypothermia and shock at Sub-district hospital Kokernag, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir of Khualchul, Kishtiwar, Dawood Ahmad Lone of Dadpath, Kishtiwar.