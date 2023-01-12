2 labourers of Zojila Tunnel project buried under avalanche in Sonamarg

Ganderbal: Two labourers of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) working for Zojilla Tunnel project died after they were buried under a massive avalanche in Sarbal village of Sonamarg on Thursday.

An official said that an avalanche hit Sarbal village near Sonamarg on Thursday around 10:30 am burying under it two labourers working for Zojilla Tunnel project.

The official said that the labourers were camping in a nearby area.

Soon after the incident, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), State Disaster Response Force Police (SDRF), Police, and Army launched a rescue operation to trace out the missing persons.