2 LeT militants killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashker-e-Toiba militants including a commander were killed in an encounter in Watrina area of Bandipora on Sunday.
Police identified the slain as Abid Rashid Dar, a resident of Papchan Bandipora and Azad Ahmad Shah of Bagh Bandipora.
“#Encounter has started at Watnira area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke out.
Police said one among the slain was involved in killing of a BJP leader and his two family members. “#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: #Killer of BJP leader late Waseem Bari, his father and brother #killed in the #encounter. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another tweet.
Police said that repeated appeals were made to them but they refused to surrender.
The police also released a video showing cops appealing the militants to surrender. “Repeated #appeals of #surrender by #Bandipora police to holed up terrorists at the #encounter site.@JmuKmrPolice,” police in another tweet.
Meanwhile, police in a statement issued on Sunday evening said: “Bandipore police received an input on the evening of 25th September about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Watrina Bandipora. The input was developed further technically & humanly, a CASO was laid by police, 14 RR and CRPF and contact was established with the two hiding terrorists on the morning of 26th September during search.
“Operation was stopped and frequent appeal was made to surrender but both hiding terrorists refused to surrender. Later on, encounter resumed and two terrorists of LeT outfit neutralised who were identified as Abid Rashid Dar @ Haqani and Azad Ahmed Shah.
“Abid Rashid Dar was a Pakistan Trained terrorist who had crossed over the Wagah Border in April 2018 and had infiltrated back in 2019. The terrorists was involved in local terrorist actions and had been tasked with recruitment and running the ranks of Lashkar in North Kashmir.
“Abid Rashid Dar, Azad Ahmed Shah, Foreign terrorist Usman and Sajad @ Haider were involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and his family. The FT Usman and Sajad @ Haider were eliminated in Kreeri on 17/09/2021. The remaining militants involved in the killing were eliminated today. With this the investigation of case FIR No 74/2019 of PS Bandipora stands closed. However both terrorists were charge sheeted in that case earlier.
“Two AK 47 rifles one pistol and other incriminating material seized. FIR lodged and investigation started. IGP Kashmir appreciated role of police and security forces for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage.”