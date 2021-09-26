2 LeT militants killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashker-e-Toiba militants including a commander were killed in an encounter in Watrina area of Bandipora on Sunday.

Police identified the slain as Abid Rashid Dar, a resident of Papchan Bandipora and Azad Ahmad Shah of Bagh Bandipora.

“#Encounter has started at Watnira area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke out.

Police said one among the slain was involved in killing of a BJP leader and his two family members. “#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: #Killer of BJP leader late Waseem Bari, his father and brother #killed in the #encounter. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another tweet.

Police said that repeated appeals were made to them but they refused to surrender.