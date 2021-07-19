2 LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants including a top commander of the outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chek-e-Sidique Khan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

The slain militants were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Heff Shirmal, Shopian, and Majid Iqbal Bhat son of Mohamamd Iqbal Bhat of Malibugh Imamsahab, Shopian.

Dar, according to a police official, had joint LeT in 2017 after deserting police force.

Giving details, another police official told Greater Kashmir that a joint team of army’s 34 RR, CRPF and police ring fenced Chek-e-Sidique Khan village, seven kms from Shopian town, and launched a search operation on Sunday evening.

The operation, according to the official, was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on a suspected spot, the holed up militants opened fire on the forces, the official said.

He said that the forces immediately returned the fire which led to the encounter.

According to the official, the forces, however, immediately paused the operation and offered the militants to surrender. “The militants were completely intransigent and continued firing towards the forces,” the official said.

He said that in the retaliatory action two LeT militants were killed. According to the official, the operation lasted for around 10 hours. A police spokesperson in a statement said that Dar was a “top Lashkar commander” and figured among the list of most wanted militants.