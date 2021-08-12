2 LeT militants trapped in Kulgam encounter

“#Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped. EOF on. #Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of Police, CRPF & Army on the spot: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in its first tweet.

Police sources said soon after militants fired upon the convoy, they were encircled. “They are trapped in a huge concrete four-storeyed building,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The IGP along with General Officer Commanding, Victor Force, Major General, Rashim Bali are on the spot and supervising the operation. “Operation will end tomorrow most probably,” IGP said.

Earlier, on Monday, a BJP Sarpanch and his wife were shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after militants fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag.

Late Thursday evening police in a statement said: “Today at about 1500hrs terrorists fired upon convoy of BSF on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam. However, the fire was retaliated by on ROP party of CRPF,” it said adding reinforcements of Police & Army reached immediately and cordoned off areas. “Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to terrorists to escape from the spot and the terrorists managed to took shelter in a nearby huge building.”

“The holed up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of Police/SF which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” it said.

“Due to indiscriminate firing by terrorists,one CRPF , one Army personnel and two civilians received gunshot injuries and all the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment,” the statement said adding IGP Kashmir and GoC Victor force immediately reached to encounter site , supervised and given further directions to field officers.

“The operation is going on and may take time as the building where the terrorists have taken shelter is a huge concrete building and all possible precautions are being taken to minimize the collateral damage.” IGP Kashmir, GoC Victor Force and other senior officers of police and security forces are still at the encounter site and are monitoring the ongoing anti-terrorist operation, the statement said adding further details shall follow as and when the operation will conclude.