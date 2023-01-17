2 LeT terrorists, who escaped from recent Budgam gunfight, eliminated: Police

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an gunfight with the security forces near the District Court Complex in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, Police said.

According to Police, the shootout started after Police and Army tried to stop a suspected vehicle near the District Court Complex.

“Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint of Police and 62 RR of the Army was set up near the court crossing in Budgam. During the area domination, the joint party signaled a suspected vehicle (JK04B 6771) to stop. However, the terrorists onboard jumped from the vehicle and started firing indiscriminately on the joint party which was retaliated effectively, leading to a gunfight,” a Police spokesman said in a statement. “During the brief shootout, two terrorists linked with LeT were killed and have been identified as Arbaaz Ahmad Mir of Putrigam, Rajpora and Shahid Ahmad Sheikh of Kisrigam, Kakapora.”