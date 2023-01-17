2 LeT terrorists, who escaped from recent Budgam gunfight, eliminated: Police

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an gunfight with the security forces near the District Court Complex in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, Police said.
According to Police, the shootout started after Police and Army tried to stop a suspected vehicle near the District Court Complex.
“Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint of Police and 62 RR of the Army was set up near the court crossing in Budgam. During the area domination, the joint party signaled a suspected vehicle (JK04B 6771) to stop. However, the terrorists onboard jumped from the vehicle and started firing indiscriminately on the joint party which was retaliated effectively, leading to a gunfight,” a Police spokesman said in a statement. “During the brief shootout, two terrorists linked with LeT were killed and have been identified as Arbaaz Ahmad Mir of Putrigam, Rajpora and Shahid Ahmad Sheikh of Kisrigam, Kakapora.”
The Police spokesman said that both the terrorists were involved in various terror related crimes.
“As per Police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. Both the terrorists escaped earlier from the recent gunfight in Budgam,” he said. “They were tasked to carry out some sensational terror incident in Budgam district ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day.”
The Police spokesman said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
“Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the gunfight site. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation,” he said.