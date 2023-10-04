2 local terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: ADGP Kashmir
Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that two local terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen had been killed in the ongoing Kujjer, Kulgam encounter.
“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles recovered: ADGP Kashmir
@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
The encounter broke out in Kujjer after J&K Police, Army’s 1st Rashtriya Rifles, and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area on specific information of the presence of terrorists in the area.
The search operation had turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the joint parties of Police, Army, and CRPF who retaliated.
“#Encounter has started at Kujjar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X soon after the encounter broke out.
After some time, Police said that two terrorists had been killed and bodies were being retrieved.
“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of #encounter. Cordon & search #operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
As per Police records both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.
“Terrorist Basit was involved in case FIR No 93/2016 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, and 332 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Case FIR No 95/2016 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, and 332 the RPC, Case FIR No 35/2021 under Sections 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, and Case FIR No 55/2021 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 A Act 13, 16, 18, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) of Police Station Yaripora,” a Police spokesman in a statement issued here said.
He said: “Terrorist Saqib Lone was involved in Case FIR No 41/2021 under Sections 13, 20, and 38 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station Qaimoh.”
The encounter in the area was going on when the last reports were received, officials said.
The encounter broke out days after security forces busted two terror modules in the south Kashmir district and arrested five “hybrid” terrorists.
A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades, one Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, and 21 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.
A spokesman of the Police said that all the recovered material had been taken into case records for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the ADGP Kashmir congratulated the joint team of Police and security forces for conducting a successful operation without any collateral damage and termed the operation a big success.
A Police spokesman said that Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) would continue in the area.