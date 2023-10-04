2 local terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that two local terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen had been killed in the ongoing Kujjer, Kulgam encounter.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles recovered: ADGP Kashmir

@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter broke out in Kujjer after J&K Police, Army’s 1st Rashtriya Rifles, and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area on specific information of the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation had turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the joint parties of Police, Army, and CRPF who retaliated.