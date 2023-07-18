2 migrant labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers were injured in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir late Tuesday evening.

Their condition is said to be stable and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

The incident took place in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag town.

They have been identified as Akshay, 20, son of Kanta of Sangli, Maharashtra and Saurav, 20, son of Pradeep of Sangli, Maharashtra.

“Terrorists fired at two outside labourers in Anantnag. Both the injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital, where they are stated to be stable. The area is being cordoned off for search operation,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.