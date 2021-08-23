2 militant commanders killed in Srinagar shootout

“Terrorist Abbas Sheikh was involved in following terror-crimes: Case FIR No.38/2006 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 A Act of P/S Kulgam (On 21-02-2006 the departmental vehicle of Statistics Department carrying some employees of the said department was indiscriminately fired upon by him along with his associates causing bullet injuries to many employees) . Case FIR No.73/2006 U/S 307, 7/27 I. A Act of P/S Yaripora. (On 24-11-06 he fired upon one Ahmadullah Parray S/O Mohd Abdullah R/O Hum-Shalibugh with the intention to kill him). Case FIR No.76/2006 U/S 364, 307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 30-3-2006 he kidnapped three persons namely Mehraj-ud-Din Wagay, Jalal-ud-Din Dar and Sartaj Ahmad Dar, residents of Redwani and fired upon & injured one person namely Mehraj-ud-Din). Case FIR No.81/2006 U/S 307, 323,324 RPC, 7/27 IA Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 05-4-2006, one Hand-grenade was lobbed by him upon a CRPF party at Qaimoh which caused injuries to 03 CRPF personnel and 02 civilian namely Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh S/O Mohd Maqbol R/O Khudwani and Gh Mohd S/O Ab Gani R/O Wanpora). Case FIR No.253/2007 U/S 7/25 I.A Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 24-10-07, he along with his another associate Ab. Majeed Seh S/O Ab Khaliq R/O Kachdoora Shopian was going to throw Hand-grenade upon the security forces near petrol pump Qaimoh, but was arrested by Naka Party and one UBGL and one Hand-Grenade was recovered from their possession)Case FIR No.437/2010 U/S 7/27 IA Act of P/S Anantnag (On 05-12-2010, he provided arms/ammunition to one OGW Showkat Ahmad Bhat S/O Gh Hassan Bhat R/O Bandarpora Bijbehara for firing at General Bus stand Anantnag, in this incident many civilians got injured). Case FIR No. 03/2004 U/S 7/25 IA Act, P/S R.M. Bagh.Case FIR No. 145/2014 of P/S D.H Pora. Case FIR No. 23/2015 U/S 7/27, 13 UA (P) A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 188/2016 US 13 ULA A. Act 7/25 I A Act in P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 100/2017 U/S 13 UA (P)A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 23/2019 U/S 20 UA(P)A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 139/2010 U/S 307, 341, 147, 148, 149, 336, 353, 332, 427 RPC of P/S Kulgam.Case FIR No.163/2010 U/S 436, 395, 397, 307, 121 RPC 5/27 A Act of P/S Kulgam.• Case FIR No.22/2013 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 451, 506 RPC of P/S Srigufwara-Anantnag. Case FIR No.322/2013 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 13 UL Act of P/S KulgamCase FIR No. 137/2015 US 7/25 307 RPC 7/25 IA Act in PS Kulgam. Case FIR No 05/2021 US 307,302,427 IPC act ¾ Explosive Substance act. On 27.01.2021, he along with his associates planted IED inside a school in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam. As the ROP of 24 RR reached the spot IED Blasted resulting Injuries to 04 Army Jawans. However one Army Jawan namely Deepak Kumar R/o Kosli, Rewari achieved Martyrdom on way to hospitalOn 06.02.2021, he along with his associates fired towards 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora. In this incident one CRPF personnel namely CT. Manoj Kumar Yadav received bullet injuries in leg. On 19.02.2021, he along with his associates planned to carry out an attack on Police personals at Shiv Shakti Sweets Shop near Bhagat Chowk Srinagar in which 02 Police Cops namely SgCT. Mohd Yousuf R/o Lolab Kupwara (Belt No.3431/S) and Suhail Ahmad Lohar R/o Ashmuqam Anantnag (Belt No.2150/S) achieved Martyrdom. On 25.03.2021, he along with associates planned to carry out an attack on ROP of CRPF 73 BN in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. In this attack 02 CRPF Jawan Achieved Martyrdom identified as SI/GD Manga Ram Dev Barman and Ct Ashok Kumar of 73 BN CRPF and 02 CRPF personnel got injured besides terrorists also managed to snatch one AK-47 Riffle of one Martyred CRPF Person. A Case FIR No 48/2021 U/S 307, 120 B, 392 IPC 7/25, 7/27 Arms Act 16, 18, 20 ULAP Act of PS Parimpora. On 07.05.2021, he along with his associates is involved in grenade on joint party of Police and CRPF at Nawabazar area of Srinagar. In this attack 05 CRPF personnel’s, 01 Police man and 01 Civilian got injured.On 17.06.2021, he along with his associates fired upon Police cop namely Javaid Ahmad Kambay S/o Ghulam Mohammad Kambay near his residence at Saidpora Eidgah, who later achieved martyrdom..

“On 23.06.2021, he along with his associates fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal near Fashion Inn shop resulting in his on spot death. On 22.06.2021, he along with his other associates planned attack on Police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar in front of local mosque at Menganwari Nowgam area of district Srinagar.

“On 03.08.2021, he along with his associates fired upon Police party of Police Station Khanyar near Sheeraz Chowk. In this terror incident, one Policeman and a civilian sustained bullet injuries.

“On 07.08.2021, he along with his associates fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party who were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing, Poshwan area of DH Pora. In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and one attained martyrdom.

“Similarly terrorist Saqib Manzoor was involved in following terror crimes: On 09.08.2020, he along with his associates were involved in the killing of BJP Worker namely Abdul Hamid Najar S/o Late Mohd Jamal Najar R/o Ompora Mehandipora Budgam, near Railway track.

“On 24.09.2020, he along with his associates fired and killed Advocate Babar Qadri at his residence Hawal Zadibal Srinagar.On 01.12.2020, he fired and injured one civilian namely Nadif Ahmad Khan S/o Mohammad Hanief Khan R/o Bilal Colony Soura Srinagar. Later on injured person succumbed to his injuries.

“On 06.12.2020, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Police Naka party at Sazgaripora Hawal Srinagar, in which 01 JKP Cop was critically injured. On 31.12.2020, he along with his associates fired and killed one Gold Smith namely Satpat Nichal Sharma at his Gold jewellery shop at Saraibala Srinagar.On 06.02.2021, he along with his associates fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora in which 02 CRPF personnel got injured.On 19.02.2021, he along with his associates fired upon 02 Police personals at Shiv Shakti sweets Shop at Bhagat Chowk resulting in martyrdom of both police personnel.

“On 05.03.2021, he hurled a hand grenade towards Police Post Urdu Bazaar Srinagar. On 16.03.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Grameen Bank Branch Mujgund Srinagar and looted cash of Rs 350000/- from the said Bank.

“On 25.03.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on ROP of 73 BN of CRPF at Lawaypora Srinagar, in which 03 SF personals were Martyred and 01 SF was critically injured. Moreover, one AK-47 rifle was also looted.

“On 01.04.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Guard Post of BJP Leader, Mohammad Anwar Khan at Aribagh Nowgam Srinagar. In this attack on duty Santary Namely Rameez Raja Itoo S/o late Abdul Salam Itoo R/o Khushipora Dooru Anantnag was Martyred and his service riffle was also looted. On 07.05.2021, he lobbed a hand grenade towards joint naka party of Police and CRPF at Nawabazar area of Srinagar. In this attack, 05 CRPF personnel’s, 01 Police personnel and 01 civilian got injured.

“On 17.06.2021, he along with his associates martyred police personnel Javaid Ahmad Kambey near his residence at Saidpora Eidgah Srinagar. On 22.06.2021, he along with his associates attacked and martyred Police Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Menganwari area of Nowgam Srinagar while he was going to offer prayers at local mosque. On 23.06.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack at Kelashpora Habba Kadal Srinagar and killed a local mobile Shop owner namely Umer Nazir Bhat S/o Nazir Ahmad Bhat. On 26.06.2021, he along with his associates lobbed a Hand grenade towards joint Naka party of Police and CRPF at Barbarshah Srinagar, in this attack 01 civilian got killed and 03 others were critically injured.• On 20.07.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Police vehicle at Saida Kadal area of Srinagar. Recently a Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife a panch of BJP was killed in Anantnag on the direction of Abbas Sheikh. Deceased BJP leader and Abbas Sheikh were from same area in Kulgam district,” statement said.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were also recovered from the spot. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

“In this connection, Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress.

“It is pertinent to mention that Srinagar had become terrorist free District in September last year but after Abbas Sheikh shifting to Srinagar city , he motivated and recruited Saqib and six other youths from city into terror rank. So far four terrorists of city have been killed in different encounters.