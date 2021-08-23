2 militant commanders killed in Srinagar shootout

Srinagar: Two top commanders of militant outfit The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), were killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a swift operation on Monday evening in Srinagar.
Police identified the slain as Abbas Sheikh, a resident of Rampur village, and Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla Srinagar.
Sheik 44, as per the police, was one of the oldest militants. “He has recycled into militancy two times and was on the radar of the security agencies since 2015, when he re-joined the militants after release from jail,” police said. Saqib was active since August 2020.
Both Sheikh and Saqib were on the wanted militant list released by Jammu and Kashmir Police in March this year.
“Two #terrorists killed by JKP in #Srinagar City. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
The encounter broke out after a police party in civvies tracked the duo at Khadi Mill Bund near Tengpora Bridge. “It was very brief encounter and militants were left with no chance to retaliate,” a senior police officer said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a big success. “Top commander of #proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh & his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big #success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet quoting IGP Kashmir.
In a brief interaction with newsmen, IGP Kashmir said that they had information about their presence in the area. “Police party consisting of 10 jawans in civvies quickly surrounded the area and challenged the terrorists, who opened fire,” he said. “In retaliatory firing, both terrorists were killed.”
IGP said that at the behest of Abbas Sheikh, Saqib Manzoor had carried out several killings. “They had spread terror in the area," he said. “The people in the area were fed up as the two were motivating youngsters to join terror ranks.”
“Saqib Manzoor was carrying killings at the instruction of the Abbas,” he said, adding that there are four more active militants in Srinagar and about 60 OGWs are also operating. “We will arrest them and efforts are on,” he said.
The Kashmir Police chief appealed the parents to bring back their children who have joined militant ranks. "We appeal the people to prevent their children from joining terrorists. If they have already joined, please bring them back to the mainstream and we will welcome them," he said, adding that Abbas Sheikh, who was earlier with Hizbul Mujahideen, had defected to TRF two years ago.
Meanwhile, the Police on Monday evening in statement said: “Acting on specific input generated by Srinagar police about presence of terrorists in Alochi Bagh area of District Srinagar, an operation was planned by IGP Kashmir, DIG Central Kashmir range and SSP Srinagar.
“Accordingly a special & small team of Police was sent in covert & team raided a specific location. During the raid, the hiding terrorists were given opportunity to surrender however, they started firing on the police team. Our team also retaliated. In a brief shootout, two terrorists of proscribed terror out LeT (TRF) were neutralized.
“One of killed terrorists was identified as top commander of LeT & self claimed chief of TRF Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam and second, his deputy & District Commander of LeT, Saqib Manzoor of Barzullah Srinagar.
“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in killing of several political workers, police personnel and civilians. Saqib Manzoor was involved in killing of Adv Babar Qadri last year. Besides, both the terrorists were also involved in several grenade attacks on security establishments & were also involved in several other terror crimes and civilian atrocities. They were also involved in reviving terror folds in district Srinagar and in the process recruited 7 youths into terror ranks in District Srinagar among them 4 stands already neutralized.
“Earlier Abbas Sheikh was a HM terrorist, arrested and released twice. Later on joined LeT ( so-called TRF as chief). There are several terrorist & OGWs in his relationship. Besides he was involved in several routine- crimes and narcotics.
“Terrorist Abbas Sheikh was involved in following terror-crimes: Case FIR No.38/2006 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 A Act of P/S Kulgam (On 21-02-2006 the departmental vehicle of Statistics Department carrying some employees of the said department was indiscriminately fired upon by him along with his associates causing bullet injuries to many employees) . Case FIR No.73/2006 U/S 307, 7/27 I. A Act of P/S Yaripora. (On 24-11-06 he fired upon one Ahmadullah Parray S/O Mohd Abdullah R/O Hum-Shalibugh with the intention to kill him). Case FIR No.76/2006 U/S 364, 307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 30-3-2006 he kidnapped three persons namely Mehraj-ud-Din Wagay, Jalal-ud-Din Dar and Sartaj Ahmad Dar, residents of Redwani and fired upon & injured one person namely Mehraj-ud-Din). Case FIR No.81/2006 U/S 307, 323,324 RPC, 7/27 IA Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 05-4-2006, one Hand-grenade was lobbed by him upon a CRPF party at Qaimoh which caused injuries to 03 CRPF personnel and 02 civilian namely Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh S/O Mohd Maqbol R/O Khudwani and Gh Mohd S/O Ab Gani R/O Wanpora). Case FIR No.253/2007 U/S 7/25 I.A Act of P/S Kulgam. (On 24-10-07, he along with his another associate Ab. Majeed Seh S/O Ab Khaliq R/O Kachdoora Shopian was going to throw Hand-grenade upon the security forces near petrol pump Qaimoh, but was arrested by Naka Party and one UBGL and one Hand-Grenade was recovered from their possession)Case FIR No.437/2010 U/S 7/27 IA Act of P/S Anantnag (On 05-12-2010, he provided arms/ammunition to one OGW Showkat Ahmad Bhat S/O Gh Hassan Bhat R/O Bandarpora Bijbehara for firing at General Bus stand Anantnag, in this incident many civilians got injured). Case FIR No. 03/2004 U/S 7/25 IA Act, P/S R.M. Bagh.Case FIR No. 145/2014 of P/S D.H Pora. Case FIR No. 23/2015 U/S 7/27, 13 UA (P) A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 188/2016 US 13 ULA A. Act 7/25 I A Act in P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 100/2017 U/S 13 UA (P)A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 23/2019 U/S 20 UA(P)A of P/S Kulgam now Qaimoh. Case FIR No. 139/2010 U/S 307, 341, 147, 148, 149, 336, 353, 332, 427 RPC of P/S Kulgam.Case FIR No.163/2010 U/S 436, 395, 397, 307, 121 RPC 5/27 A Act of P/S Kulgam.• Case FIR No.22/2013 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 451, 506 RPC of P/S Srigufwara-Anantnag. Case FIR No.322/2013 U/S 7/25 IA Act, 13 UL Act of P/S KulgamCase FIR No. 137/2015 US 7/25 307 RPC 7/25 IA Act in PS Kulgam. Case FIR No 05/2021 US 307,302,427 IPC act ¾ Explosive Substance act. On 27.01.2021, he along with his associates planted IED inside a school in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam. As the ROP of 24 RR reached the spot IED Blasted resulting Injuries to 04 Army Jawans. However one Army Jawan namely Deepak Kumar R/o Kosli, Rewari achieved Martyrdom on way to hospitalOn 06.02.2021, he along with his associates fired towards 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora. In this incident one CRPF personnel namely CT. Manoj Kumar Yadav received bullet injuries in leg. On 19.02.2021, he along with his associates planned to carry out an attack on Police personals at Shiv Shakti Sweets Shop near Bhagat Chowk Srinagar in which 02 Police Cops namely SgCT. Mohd Yousuf R/o Lolab Kupwara (Belt No.3431/S) and Suhail Ahmad Lohar R/o Ashmuqam Anantnag (Belt No.2150/S) achieved Martyrdom. On 25.03.2021, he along with associates planned to carry out an attack on ROP of CRPF 73 BN in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. In this attack 02 CRPF Jawan Achieved Martyrdom identified as SI/GD Manga Ram Dev Barman and Ct Ashok Kumar of 73 BN CRPF and 02 CRPF personnel got injured besides terrorists also managed to snatch one AK-47 Riffle of one Martyred CRPF Person. A Case FIR No 48/2021 U/S 307, 120 B, 392 IPC 7/25, 7/27 Arms Act 16, 18, 20 ULAP Act of PS Parimpora. On 07.05.2021, he along with his associates is involved in grenade on joint party of Police and CRPF at Nawabazar area of Srinagar. In this attack 05 CRPF personnel’s, 01 Police man and 01 Civilian got injured.On 17.06.2021, he along with his associates fired upon Police cop namely Javaid Ahmad Kambay S/o Ghulam Mohammad Kambay near his residence at Saidpora Eidgah, who later achieved martyrdom..
“On 23.06.2021, he along with his associates fired upon a mobile shop owner inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal near Fashion Inn shop resulting in his on spot death. On 22.06.2021, he along with his other associates planned attack on Police inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar in front of local mosque at Menganwari Nowgam area of district Srinagar.
“On 03.08.2021, he along with his associates fired upon Police party of Police Station Khanyar near Sheeraz Chowk. In this terror incident, one Policeman and a civilian sustained bullet injuries.
“On 07.08.2021, he along with his associates fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party who were busy in managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing, Poshwan area of DH Pora. In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and one attained martyrdom.
“Similarly terrorist Saqib Manzoor was involved in following terror crimes: On 09.08.2020, he along with his associates were involved in the killing of BJP Worker namely Abdul Hamid Najar S/o Late Mohd Jamal Najar R/o Ompora Mehandipora Budgam, near Railway track.
“On 24.09.2020, he along with his associates fired and killed Advocate Babar Qadri at his residence Hawal Zadibal Srinagar.On 01.12.2020, he fired and injured one civilian namely Nadif Ahmad Khan S/o Mohammad Hanief Khan R/o Bilal Colony Soura Srinagar. Later on injured person succumbed to his injuries.
“On 06.12.2020, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Police Naka party at Sazgaripora Hawal Srinagar, in which 01 JKP Cop was critically injured. On 31.12.2020, he along with his associates fired and killed one Gold Smith namely Satpat Nichal Sharma at his Gold jewellery shop at Saraibala Srinagar.On 06.02.2021, he along with his associates fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chanapora in which 02 CRPF personnel got injured.On 19.02.2021, he along with his associates fired upon 02 Police personals at Shiv Shakti sweets Shop at Bhagat Chowk resulting in martyrdom of both police personnel.
“On 05.03.2021, he hurled a hand grenade towards Police Post Urdu Bazaar Srinagar. On 16.03.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Grameen Bank Branch Mujgund Srinagar and looted cash of Rs 350000/- from the said Bank.
“On 25.03.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on ROP of 73 BN of CRPF at Lawaypora Srinagar, in which 03 SF personals were Martyred and 01 SF was critically injured. Moreover, one AK-47 rifle was also looted.
“On 01.04.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Guard Post of BJP Leader, Mohammad Anwar Khan at Aribagh Nowgam Srinagar. In this attack on duty Santary Namely Rameez Raja Itoo S/o late Abdul Salam Itoo R/o Khushipora Dooru Anantnag was Martyred and his service riffle was also looted. On 07.05.2021, he lobbed a hand grenade towards joint naka party of Police and CRPF at Nawabazar area of Srinagar. In this attack, 05 CRPF personnel’s, 01 Police personnel and 01 civilian got injured.
“On 17.06.2021, he along with his associates martyred police personnel Javaid Ahmad Kambey near his residence at Saidpora Eidgah Srinagar. On 22.06.2021, he along with his associates attacked and martyred Police Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Menganwari area of Nowgam Srinagar while he was going to offer prayers at local mosque. On 23.06.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack at Kelashpora Habba Kadal Srinagar and killed a local mobile Shop owner namely Umer Nazir Bhat S/o Nazir Ahmad Bhat. On 26.06.2021, he along with his associates lobbed a Hand grenade towards joint Naka party of Police and CRPF at Barbarshah Srinagar, in this attack 01 civilian got killed and 03 others were critically injured.• On 20.07.2021, he along with his associates carried out an attack on Police vehicle at Saida Kadal area of Srinagar. Recently a Sarpanch Gh Rasool Dar and his wife a panch of BJP was killed in Anantnag on the direction of Abbas Sheikh. Deceased BJP leader and Abbas Sheikh were from same area in Kulgam district,” statement said.
“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were also recovered from the spot. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.
“In this connection, Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress.
“It is pertinent to mention that Srinagar had become terrorist free District in September last year but after Abbas Sheikh shifting to Srinagar city , he motivated and recruited Saqib and six other youths from city into terror rank. So far four terrorists of city have been killed in different encounters.
“IGP Kashmir who was himself supervising operation has congratulated the Police team for the conducting the successful operation without any collateral damage which is a big success that led to the elimination of top most wanted terrorists who were wanted by the law for their involvement in several terror crime cases mentioned here in above.
“IGP Kashmir yet again makes a fervent appeal to all families and misguided youth who have joined terror ranks and also requested their family members to appeal their misguided kin to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream. We will welcome and accept them with open arms.”