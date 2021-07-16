2 militants killed, 3 CRPF men injured in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two militants were killed and three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an encounter at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar on Friday.

Police identified the slain militants as Irfan Ahmad Sofi son of Nazir Ahmad Sofi, and Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora, Srinagar. “They were active since Dec-2020,” police said.

During the fire fight one residential house where the militants had taken shelter was damaged.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that both the militants were given “ample opportunity” to lay down arms. “However they did not relent and opened fire on the joint security forces party,” he said.

“Three of our men have received minor injuries and they are stable,” the CRPF spokesman told Greater Kashmir.

Police said that the gunfight broke out Friday morning after the police and the CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in Alamdar Colony falling within the jurisdiction of Police Station Safa Kadal on “specific information generated by the Srinagar police”.