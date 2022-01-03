2 militants killed in back-to-back Srinagar encounters

Half an hour after the Shalimar encounter, police said that another encounter broke out at Gasu area near Shalimar Bagh. “ Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police, said in a Tweet soon after the encounter broke.

However, after some time police said a Pakistani militant was killed. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.,” Police said in a Tweet.

Police quoting IGP as saying that killed Pakistani militant was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora. “Second terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Hafiz @ Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar: IGP Kashmir,” Police said in another Tweet.