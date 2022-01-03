2 militants killed in back-to-back Srinagar encounters

Srinagar: Two militants including a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander were killed in two different encounters with security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone , Vijay Kumar , said that one of the killed militants was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora district last month.
Police identified the slain militants as Salim Parray of Hajin and Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan.
The first encounter took place after police and CRPF cordoned off Shalimar Bagh on specific inputs of the presence of militant(s) in the area. As the searches were started militant (s) fired upon the joint party. The fire was retaliated and in a brief shoot out one militant was killed. He was identified as Salim Parrey of Hajin area of Bandipora, a LeT commander and was active since 2016.
“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 terrorist neutralised. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted minutes after the encounter.
Half an hour after the Shalimar encounter, police said that another encounter broke out at Gasu area near Shalimar Bagh. “ Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police, said in a Tweet soon after the encounter broke.
However, after some time police said a Pakistani militant was killed. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.,” Police said in a Tweet.
Police quoting IGP as saying that killed Pakistani militant was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora. “Second terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Hafiz @ Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar: IGP Kashmir,” Police said in another Tweet.
In a statement issued, police said: “Police along with security forces neutralised two terrorists including top most wanted & dreaded terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin in two separate successive operations at Shalimar area in the outskirts of Srinagar city,” police said.
“Based on specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of terrorist in Harwan/Shalimar area, a search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, the search party was fired upon indiscriminately by hiding terrorist, which was effectively retaliated leading to a brief shootout & elimination of a dreaded terrorist Saleem Parray, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” police said.
Soon after the first operation, another operation was carried out by Police, CRPF along with Army in Gasu area under PS Zakoora. “During the said operation, one foreign terrorist identified as Hafiz @ Hamza of Pakistan linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was neutralized,” police said.
“As per the police records the killed terrorist Saleem Parray was a categorised terrorist, active since 2016 and was wanted by law in several terror crime cases. He was involved in several civilian killings including killing of Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar at Shahgund Hajin on 05/05/2018, killing of Hilal Ahmad Parray at Parray Mohalla Hajin on 16/05/2018. Besides, he was also involved in the throat slitting of many civilians in Hajin area. He was also involved in providing logistic support to the terrorists operating in the area to carry terror attacks,” police said. “Moreover, the killed terrorist Saleem Parray had spread a reign of terror by abducting civilians and killing/torturing them in the name of informers. He was also involved in reviving the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Hajan and its adjoining area.”
IGP Kashmir said: “Pakistani terrorist Hafiz @ Hamza was involved in several terror crimes including the recent killing of two policemen at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora on 15/12/21 and after this terror crime, he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar due to frequent cordon & search operation in Bandipora area. He was also involved in killing of a CRPF personnel at Hajin Bandipora, killing of a civilian namely Nadif Hanief Khan of Bilal Colony Soura in Buchpora,” police said.
“Moreover, both the killed terrorists were also involved in the attack on the search party of Police/SFs in Hajin in which one police personnel Ct Zaheer Abbas got martyred,” police said adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites.
Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law regarding both the encounters and further investigation has been initiated. IGP Kashmir congratulated police and SFs for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage.