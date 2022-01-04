2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba (TRF) were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain militants were involved in various militancy-related incidents.
The slain militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation in Okey village of Kulgam. They have been identified as Amir Ahmad Wani of Alumgunj Shopian and Sameer Ahmad Khan of Tiken Pulwama.
The encounter broke out after J&K Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion of CRPF cordoned off the area when they got specific inputs of the presence of militants in the area. As the presence of militants got established, they were given ample opportunity to surrender but refused.
Police said that hiding militants opened indiscriminate fire on security forces. The fire was retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two local militants of LeT (TRF) were killed.
“Encounter has started at Okay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet early Tuesday morning.
An hour later, police said one militant was killed. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
In the afternoon, police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar saying that two militants were killed adding “that they were involved in several militant related crimes”. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir ,” police said in another Tweet.
“Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Okey area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 9RR and 18Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said in a statement Tuesday evening.
“During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter, Police said: “Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Amir Ahmad Wani resident of Alamgunj Shopian and Sameer Ahmad Khan resident of Tiken Pulwama,” police said.
As per police records, Police said: “The killed terrorist Amir Ahmad was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), however, the other killed terrorist joined terror folds recently. Both the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases,” police said adding that incriminating materials arms and ammunition including 1 AK-47, 1 pistol were recovered from their possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.” “Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.”