2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

The encounter broke out after J&K Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion of CRPF cordoned off the area when they got specific inputs of the presence of militants in the area. As the presence of militants got established, they were given ample opportunity to surrender but refused.

Police said that hiding militants opened indiscriminate fire on security forces. The fire was retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two local militants of LeT (TRF) were killed.

“Encounter has started at Okay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet early Tuesday morning.