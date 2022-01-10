2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: The encounter in Kulgam district in south Kashmir, which started on Sunday evening, ended on Monday morning with the killing of two local Al-Badr militants, police said. The slain militants were identified as Imad Muzaffer Wani , resident of Arigam Pulwama and Abdul Rashid Thoker, a resident of Hassanpora Kulgam.

The encounter broke out in Hassanpora area of Kulgam after Police, 1 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordon off the area on the tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.