2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two militants including a foreigner were killed and two policemen injured in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday evening, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out at Khurbatpora village of Kulgam after J&K Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the area to trace the militants. As the joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF started searches, hiding militants opened fire.

One of the killed militants has been identified as Jameel Pasha @ Usman Chachoo while the identity of another killed militant is being ascertained.