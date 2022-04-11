2 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two militants including a foreigner were killed and two policemen injured in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday evening, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
The encounter broke out at Khurbatpora village of Kulgam after J&K Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the area to trace the militants. As the joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF started searches, hiding militants opened fire.
One of the killed militants has been identified as Jameel Pasha @ Usman Chachoo while the identity of another killed militant is being ascertained.
“Encounter has started at Khurbatpora area of Kulgam. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, tweeted on Monday evening.
An hour later, the IGP said that two militants including a foreigner were killed in an ongoing encounter. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: One Pakistani terrorist (code name Chacha) & one hybrid terrorist killed. 2 Police Personnel were also injured.
They are being evacuated to hospital. Encounter going on: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet. Among the two injured cops, the condition of one is said to be critical. They have been evacuated to the hospital.
Police said that cops were injured after foreign militant opened volley of fire on Senior Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy.
“Besides volley of a UBGL was fired upon by the SSP that led to injuries to two cops of his escort,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “One is critically injured.”