2 militants killed in ongoing Anantnag encounter: Police

Srinagar: Inspector General of Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that two terrorist have so far been killed in ongoing encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Kumar said a potential threat to forthcoming Amarnath Yatra has been neutralised.

IGP said the encounter broke out in Kreeri Dooru area of Anantnag after Police and Army launched a search operation to track the terrorists.

As the searches were under taken hiding terrorist opened fire on joint parties, triggering an encounter.

In ensuing encounter two terrorist were killed and their identity is being ascertained even as operation is underway.