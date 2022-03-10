2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

Police said the encounter broke out during a search operation by security forces following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area.

The militants started firing upon the forces, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. “Another terrorist killed , both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Police said in a Tweet in the afternoon. It had earlier confirmed the death of a militant in the morning.