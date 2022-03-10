2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday.
Police said the encounter broke out during a search operation by security forces following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Naina Batpora area.
The militants started firing upon the forces, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed. “Another terrorist killed , both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Police said in a Tweet in the afternoon. It had earlier confirmed the death of a militant in the morning.
Based on a specific input regarding presence of militants in village Naina Batpora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (55RR ) and 182Bn CRPF in the area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists holed up in a separate structure nearby a Masjid got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender and repeated appeals were made to them.
However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter. Keeping in view the sanctity of the Masjid, the joint team exercised maximum restraint to ensure no damage to it and two Army personnel sustained splinter injuries during the encounter. Both the injured were evacuated to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
“In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmed Khan son of Mohi-ud-din Khan resident of Batpora, Pulwama and Fayaz Sheikh son of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh resident of Shahpora, Ganderbal. As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were wanted by law in many terror crime cases,” police said.
Interacting with journalists, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Pulwama and Srinagar encounters on Thursday showed that “terrorists have changed their strategies to take shelter in Mosques and Shrines in order hurt the religious sentiments and to create law and order problems in the Valley,” “However, we will defeat all such nefarious designs,” Kumar said.
Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from both the encounter sites ( Pulwama and Hazratbal). All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation. Regarding the encounters, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at both the encounter sites is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any, police statement said.
Meanwhile Army said that the “terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades from the top of the minaret on the troops in the cordon”. “Fire was retaliated by troops who had occupied dominating positions resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists. Earlier, the grenade lobbing by the terrorists caused splinter injuries to three soldiers of the Indian Army,” the Army said.