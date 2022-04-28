2 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two local militants of Al-Badr militant outfit were killed in overnight Pulwama encounter while Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that they were involved in recent attacks on non-locals.

One militant was killed and an Army soldier was injured in the Mitrigam Pulwama encounter on Wednesday evening and another militant was killed later in the night.

Soon after the killing of second militant police tweeted. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 2). Operation over.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet Wednesday night.