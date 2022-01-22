2 militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

Srinagar: Two local militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter at Shopian in southern Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter broke out on Saturday morning after 34 Rashtriya Rifles, JK Police and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Kilbal area of Shopian following a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.