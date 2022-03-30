2 militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Two militants affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. The encounter took place in the Rainawari area after Srinagar police and Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation to track down militants. As searches began, the hiding militants opened fire on the joint part of Police and CRPF.
“Encounter has started in the Rainawari area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted early Wednesday morning.
Later in another Tweet Kashmir Zone Police said that two militants have been killed. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” said the Tweet.
They were identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, both residents of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir, linked with the LeT militant outfit.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that they have recovered an Identity Card (ID) of media from one of the slain militants. He said it is clear case of misuse of media. “One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” a Tweet by Kashmir Zone police quoting IGP said.
“SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist and was running online news portal 'Valley News Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 and was categorised 'C' in our list. 2 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another Tweet.
“Based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in Rainawari area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and Valley QRT CRPF in the said area,” police said.
“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, both residents of Bijbehara Anantnag, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” police said.
As per police records, “both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities,” police said.
“It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Rayees Ahmad was earlier working as a journalist and was running online news portal ‘Valley News Service’ in Anantnag.
He had joined terrorist ranks in year 2021 and was wanted by law in cases related to terror crime. He was also responsible for creating terror among the locals and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-national elements, police added.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. “IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated Srinagar Police & Valley QRT CRPF for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.”
Meanwhile, Informing that the burqa clad woman who threw petrol bomb in Sopore on Tuesday has been identified, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday said that militants killed in Rainawari Srinagar encounter were planning attacks on soft targets in the city.
Kumar also appealed to the misguided youth to shun the violent path and return for nation building. “Killed terrorists were planning to attack soft targets in Srinagar and timely action by Srinagar Police led to the elimination of both the terrorists,” IGP Kashmir told reporters. “We acted on a specific lead and cordoned off the area where two LeT terrorists were hiding.”
The Kashmir Police chief said that some media persons (journalists) were misusing the media. “Some journalists are spreading fake news and resorting to anti-national activities,” he said, adding that their numbers are less and urged them to refrain from practices. IGP Kashmir said that it was for the first time that the number of militants had come down to an all-time low.
“The number of terrorists operating in Kashmir Valley has decreased as compared to last many years and we are intensifying the operations to make the valley terror-free,” Vijay Kumar said. “J&K police is trying hard to bring the misguided youth who have joined terrorist ranks back to their normal life with the help of their family members and respectable citizens.”
About the Sopore incident, Kashmir Police chief said on yesterday’s (Tuesday) a petrol bomb attack was carried out by a burqa clad lady in Sopore. “We have identified the said lady and soon she will be arrested,” he said.”I reiterate my appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror folds to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream and contribute in nation building.”