2 militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Later in another Tweet Kashmir Zone Police said that two militants have been killed. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” said the Tweet.

They were identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Rah, both residents of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir, linked with the LeT militant outfit.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that they have recovered an Identity Card (ID) of media from one of the slain militants. He said it is clear case of misuse of media. “One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” a Tweet by Kashmir Zone police quoting IGP said.