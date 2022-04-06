2 militants killed in Tral encounter

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any. Talking to media persons, IGP Kashmir said that militant groups are in a state of frustration.

Responding to questions about militants resorting to soft target attacks on civilians including CRPF men in Maisuma in which one paramilitary trooper was killed and another injured, IGP Kashmir said;

“ We have neutralised 66 terrorists of proscribed terror outfits JeM and LeT this winter season i,e from December 21 to March 22, which has led to frustration among them, who are now attacking the soft targets,” he said. Regarding the Tral encounter, IGP said:

“ AGuH terrorist Shafat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha were both local terrorists and were operating in Srinagar,” he said adding that after civilian and soft target killing, they shifted to Tral area and were tracked and neutralised.