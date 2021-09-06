2 million square feet IT hub to come up in J&K

"Integrated townships and IT parks shall also likely be taken up in addition to the above proposed IT infrastructure/built up space within the project comprising residential facilities along with the commercial, retail and office space appropriately supported by other requisite infrastructure like power/water linkage, sewerage/ drainage system. Street lighting etc," the policy document reads.

The facilities, in the form of IT towers, IT parks and IT Zones shall be developed adopting a transparent PPP policy.

"Two IT parks are being developed one each at Jammu and Srinagar with an area of 5 lakh square feet. Plug and Play facilities are expected to be given to interested parties. The parks are being developed in cluster mode and dedicated/uninterrupted and secure technological infrastructure like optic fiber connectivity, broadband connectivity, wifi access, video conferencing facilities will be given with all security arrangements."

J&K's IT policy also offers slew of incentives to woo investors both within Jammu and Kashmir and outside UT. It envisages reimbursements up to 25 percent of lease/rental charges on the space subject to a maximum limit of Rs 10 lakh per year for a period of five years.

As per the policy document, the government will develop world class IT park with proximity to Airport/national highway/rail terminals and institute of higher professional education for attracting investment into the UT.

The government will create basic infrastructure amenities such as electricity, water and sewerage treatment etc in the IT park for utilization of these facilities by the occupants of the IT park.