2 million square feet IT hub to come up in J&K

Srinagar: With a view to give impetus to the Information Technology sector, the Jammu and Kashmir government shall be establishing a mega IT hub with a built-up area of 2 million square feet.
As per the J&K’s IT policy 2020, the government shall endeavor to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure of international standard suiting to the requirements of the IT/ITES industry.
“Mega IT hub will be developed, through an initial effort of developing an IT township with a built-up space of 2 million square feet. A signature tower of 1 million square feet shall form the nucleus of the Mega IT hub,” reads the policy document.
"Integrated townships and IT parks shall also likely be taken up in addition to the above proposed IT infrastructure/built up space within the project comprising residential facilities along with the commercial, retail and office space appropriately supported by other requisite infrastructure like power/water linkage, sewerage/ drainage system. Street lighting etc," the policy document reads.
The facilities, in the form of IT towers, IT parks and IT Zones shall be developed adopting a transparent PPP policy.
"Two IT parks are being developed one each at Jammu and Srinagar with an area of 5 lakh square feet. Plug and Play facilities are expected to be given to interested parties. The parks are being developed in cluster mode and dedicated/uninterrupted and secure technological infrastructure like optic fiber connectivity, broadband connectivity, wifi access, video conferencing facilities will be given with all security arrangements."
J&K's IT policy also offers slew of incentives to woo investors both within Jammu and Kashmir and outside UT. It envisages reimbursements up to 25 percent of lease/rental charges on the space subject to a maximum limit of Rs 10 lakh per year for a period of five years.
As per the policy document, the government will develop world class IT park with proximity to Airport/national highway/rail terminals and institute of higher professional education for attracting investment into the UT.
The government will create basic infrastructure amenities such as electricity, water and sewerage treatment etc in the IT park for utilization of these facilities by the occupants of the IT park.
Adequate security measures will be put in place by the Government to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations.
Within the proposed built-up area, core activities related to IT, ITES and BPOs are proposed to be housed in a serene environment with an abundance of green areas, supported by robust IT infrastructure, well-structured road network and other utility services.
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government is highlighting good quality air and low crime rate in the newly created Union Territory to attract investors.
As per the J&K Information Technology (IT) Policy 2020, the administration is offering an incentive to IT companies to operate in three-shifts and to facilitate women working during the night by providing transportation and security.
At least 15% of “plug and play” premises in designated IT parks will be reserved for women entrepreneurs, the policy says.
The policy document says J&K contributes only 0.1% of the total cognizable crimes under the Indian Penal Code.