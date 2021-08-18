2 minors among 4 nabbed on LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: Two minors were among four persons nabbed by army while they were sneaking in, from across the Line of Control to Poonch sector.

According to officials, four persons, aged 24, 18, 14 and 9 years, were intercepted while they were crossing the LoC to enter this side in Poonch district.

“They were intercepted and detained and were, later, shifted to a nearby army camp,” said officials.

They further said, “Initial probe suggested that they all entered LoC forward area inadvertently but investigation and legal formalities into the matter were going on.”