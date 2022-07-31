2 minors buried alive as house collapses in Billawar

Jammu: A minor brother-sister duo was buried alive under the debris of a collapsed mud house in Billawar while three others were washed away from a flooded nallah following heavy rains in Kathua district on Sunday.

An official said that Billawar recorded heavy rains, triggering massive slides from a mountain close to the mud house of Mashoor Ali of village Pyaal.

“The boulders and slides hit the mud house that collapsed and two minors were buried alive,” an official said.