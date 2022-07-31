2 minors buried alive as house collapses in Billawar

Jammu: A minor brother-sister duo was buried alive under the debris of a collapsed mud house in Billawar while three others were washed away from a flooded nallah following heavy rains in Kathua district on Sunday.
An official said that Billawar recorded heavy rains, triggering massive slides from a mountain close to the mud house of Mashoor Ali of village Pyaal.
“The boulders and slides hit the mud house that collapsed and two minors were buried alive,” an official said.
He said that the minors five-year-old Shanu and his two-year-old sister Razana, both children of Mashoor Ali were dug out from the collapsed mud house by the locals and shifted to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, a tractor trolley with three persons was washed away from the flooded Tarnah Nallah at Sallan.
The nallah was overflowing and the flood water almost touched the bridge over the nallah following which the authorities, for the safety of the commuters, diverted the vehicular traffic.
Soon after washing away the three persons with the tractor trolley, Police, SOG, and SDRF launched a search operation in the flooded nallah but were not able to trace any missing person.
However, one missing person was fished out from the flooded Tarnah Nallah over 7 to 8 km from the spot.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Ravi Kumar alias Bablu, son of Jugal Kishore of Sallan.
Meanwhile, the searches for 50-year-old Dev Raj, son of Naseeb Chand, and 60-year-old Kamal Singh, son of Punjab Singh, both residents of Sallan were on.
The operation was called off by 7 pm and would resume again Monday morning.
An official said that landslides were reported on the Bani, Basohli, and Kathua roads but added that traffic was restored on some roads.