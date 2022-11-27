2 minors die in Jammu road accident

Jammu: Two minors died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in R S Pura area of Jammu district.
Police said that the accident took place on Dablehar Road at Chak Muhammad Yaar area of R S Pura on Saturday evening.
“A minor identified as Jatin Manhas, 16, son of Jung Bahadur of Dablehar died on way to the hospital while another teenager identified as Mahrudra Pratap Singh, 15, son of Balwan Singh of R S Pura later succumbed to his critical injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu. Two other teenagers identified as Sagar Singh, 13, son of Mela Ram of R S Pura and Chanpreet Singh, 18, son of Dalbir Singh of Chak Muhammad Yaar also sustained injuries,” Police said.