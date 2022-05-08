2 minors feared drowned in Chenab in Ramban

Ramban: Two minor boys were feared drowned, while taking bath in the fast-flowing river Chenab in Maitra area of district headquarter town Ramban on Sunday afternoon.

A search operation was launched by the police yet so far success eluded teams engaged to trace the boys.

Police said both the boys had gone to take bath in river Chenab. “Unfortunately the duo suddenly slipped from rocky embankments and fell down in the fast-flowing river. They were presumably washed away by its strong currents.”