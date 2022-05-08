2 minors feared drowned in Chenab in Ramban

Ramban: Two minor boys were feared drowned, while taking bath in the fast-flowing river Chenab in Maitra area of district headquarter town Ramban on Sunday afternoon.
A search operation was launched by the police yet so far success eluded teams engaged to trace the boys.
Police said both the boys had gone to take bath in river Chenab. “Unfortunately the duo suddenly slipped from rocky embankments and fell down in the fast-flowing river. They were presumably washed away by its strong currents.”
“After getting the information, special rescue teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to spot and launched a search operation to trace the boys along the embankments of river Chenab.
Police identified the boys feared drowned as Natish Kumar, 15, son of Kishori Lal and Pravinder Singh, 16, son of Suram Singh, both residents of village Diyar Gali tehsil Rajgrah of district Ramban.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen, while confirming the incident, said that rescue teams of police were on the job to trace the boys, washed away by strong currents of river Chenab.