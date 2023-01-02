2 minors killed in IED explosion

Rajouri: Two minors were killed while nine others, including seven children and two women, Monday sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that occurred in front of the house of one of the victims of Sunday’s terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri.

The explosion, as per eye witnesses, took place at around 9:35 am this morning when all other people had gone out to be part of the protest at Dangri Chowk and only few children and two women were present in the house of Deepak Kumar, one of the deceased in yesterday’s terror firing incident.

In this explosion that occurred in the verandah of the house, eleven people were injured. They all were evacuated from the site of the incident and rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where 4-year old Vihan Kumar Sharma was declared ‘brought dead.’