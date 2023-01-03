2-months night curfew imposed along IB in Samba

Jammu: The District Magistrate Samba has imposed night curfew up to 1 km along the International Border (IB), barring unnecessary movement of the people from 9 pm to 6 am.

The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months.

“No person or group of persons should move in the area up to 1 km along the IB in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am,” reads the order issued by DM Samba, Anuradha Gupta.