2-months night curfew imposed along IB in Samba

Jammu: The District Magistrate Samba has imposed night curfew up to 1 km along the International Border (IB), barring unnecessary movement of the people from 9 pm to 6 am.
The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months.
“No person or group of persons should move in the area up to 1 km along the IB in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am,” reads the order issued by DM Samba, Anuradha Gupta.
“In case the movement is necessary (emergency), the person or persons are required to produce their respective identity cards to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Police authorities,” she said. “The order has been issued to deal with any kind of suspicious or anti-national movement during foggy conditions. It becomes important for the BSF to keep a check on the suspicious movement on the border. Therefore, anyone found violating the prohibitory order would be dealt with the law.”
The DM issued the prohibitory order following a meeting of District Level Standing Committee on border security in which the BSF officers took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border areas enabling them to perform their duties effectively.
“To ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by the BSF authorities and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of the people has become imminent, particularly in the areas up to 1 km from the IB,” she said. “The movement of the people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by the BSF and nefarious designs of the forces inimical to Indian security are subverted.”
The plains in Jammu region including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts have been witnessing dense fog during the night and early mornings due to which the visibility remains poor.
According to sources, the BSF has been using special equipment and sensors and has enhanced patrolling all along the IB from Kathua and Samba to Jammu to monitor the activities along the IB.