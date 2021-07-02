2 more arrested in Jammu IED case: Police

Jammu, July: Police Friday said they have arrested two more persons belonging to Shopian and Banihal for their alleged involvement in an IED recovery case.

Police said the arrests were made following a disclosure made by Nadeem-ul-Haq, resident of Banihal, during his interrogation.

Nadeem was arrested with an IED near Bathindi in Jammu district recently, police said.

The arrested persons are Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Herman Shopian and Talib-ur-Rehman of Kaskoot Banihal in Ramban District.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the IED seems to be dropped by drone,” the police added, while adding that the investigation in the case is going on.