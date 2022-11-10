2 more die of dengue in Jammu, toll 17

Jammu: Two people infected with dengue have died here at Government Medical College in Jammu, taking the death toll in the region to 17.

According to the officials, “In last 24 hours, two persons died at GMC Jammu as they were admitted at the later stage with severe illness.”

So far, 17 persons have died due to dengue in the Jammu region.

An 11-year-old non-local child had died at SMGS Hospital and one Rajouri resident died at DMC Ludhiana.

The official said that 49 people infected with dengue had been admitted at GMC and 22 suspected cases of dengue were registered at SMGS Hospital at Shalamar.

Meanwhile, the official data revealed that the Jammu region recorded 86 dengue-positive cases with 66 cases coming from the Jammu district alone followed by the Udhampur district with 6 cases.

Of these 86 positive cases, 11 were children.

A total of 7097 positive cases tested dengue positive and 22,723 tests were conducted by the Health Department in 10 districts of the Jammu region.

Since November 7, 2022, the number of dengue cases has declined in the region.