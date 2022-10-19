2 more die of in Jammu, toll 5

Jammu: Two infected persons died of dengue in the last two days in the Jammu district on Wednesday.

This has taken the number of people dying of dengue in the Jammu region to five.

On Wednesday, the Jammu region reported 171 positive cases including 25 children and 58 women.

Overall, the Jammu region has reported 3617 infected persons.

“Two men who were infected with dengue have died during treatment in the last two days. So far, five persons including three women have died due to dengue in the Jammu region,” a senior officer of the Health Department said. “We have admitted 57 suspected children and none of them is serious.”