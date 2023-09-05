2 narco smugglers in Kupwara get 20-year imprisonment, Rs 2 lakh fine

Kupwara: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Kupwara Tuesday while pronouncing judgment against two persons involved in a narcotics smuggling case, sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.

The convicted Syed Ishfaq Shah, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah, and Khursheed Ahmad Gojar, son of Nawabuddin Gojar, both residents of Jabdi Karnah, were arrested in connection with FIR No 56/2019 at Police Station Karnah.

Their arrest followed the recovery of 15 kg brown sugar from their possession in Karnah. Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Dar Rashid on behalf of J&K Union Territory effectively fought the legal battle.