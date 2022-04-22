2 non-local labourers injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two non-local workers from West Bengal were injured in a hit and run militant attack in Srinagar on Friday evening while a massive has been launched to nab the attackers. They have been identified as Najmul (21) and Anik-ul-Islam (28). The incident took place in Nowgam area of Srinagar.
“Two outside labourers namely Najamul Islam and Anikul Islam hailing from West Bengal shot by terrorists in periphery of Srinagar distt on Srinagar-Pulwama-Badgam boundary in rural belt Suthsoo. Both are in hospital and stable. Operation has been launched to catch the culprits,” Srinagar Police said in a Tweet.
“At about 1950hrs, Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at Nowgam area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon two outside labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” police said.
“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two outside labourers identified as Najamul-Islam and Anikul-Islam, both residents of West Bengal at Suthsoo Kalan area of Nowgam. In this terror incident, both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment,” Police said.
Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.” Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” Police added.