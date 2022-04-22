2 non-local labourers injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two non-local workers from West Bengal were injured in a hit and run militant attack in Srinagar on Friday evening while a massive has been launched to nab the attackers. They have been identified as Najmul (21) and Anik-ul-Islam (28). The incident took place in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Two outside labourers namely Najamul Islam and Anikul Islam hailing from West Bengal shot by terrorists in periphery of Srinagar distt on Srinagar-Pulwama-Badgam boundary in rural belt Suthsoo. Both are in hospital and stable. Operation has been launched to catch the culprits,” Srinagar Police said in a Tweet.