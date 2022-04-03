2 non-locals injured in Pulwama militant attack

Pulwama: Two non-locals were injured in a hit and run militant attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, while a hunt has been launched to track down the attackers, police said.

The incident took place in Nowpora Litar area of the district and the injured have been identified as Surinder Singh son of Bishan Singh and Dheeraj Dut son of Susheel Dut, both residents of Pathankot Punjab.