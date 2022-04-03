2 non-locals injured in Pulwama militant attack
Pulwama: Two non-locals were injured in a hit and run militant attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, while a hunt has been launched to track down the attackers, police said.
The incident took place in Nowpora Litar area of the district and the injured have been identified as Surinder Singh son of Bishan Singh and Dheeraj Dut son of Susheel Dut, both residents of Pathankot Punjab.
Soon after the incident they were shifted to District hospital Pulwama from where Surinder Singh was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment. Surinder, police said, has received bullets in chest and is being treated at SMHS hospital.
While as another injured, who has received bullets in legs in being treated at district Hospital Pulwama. At the time of filing this report, a massive hunt was underway to locate the attackers.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Police said: “At about 1910hrs, Pulwama Police received information about a terror crime incident at Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon two labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers identified as Dheeraj Dutt son of Susheil Dutt and Surinder Singh son of Bishan Singh both residents of Pathankot Punjab, at Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Both the labourers received gunshot injuries who were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.”
Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on, Police said.