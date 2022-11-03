2 non-locals injured in terror attack

Srinagar: Two non-locals who were working in a private school were injured after terrorists attacked them in Bondialgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “This is cowardice and an inhumane act of terrorism. The victims were called by the terrorists to come out to engage in work. Once both came out, the terrorists fired at them with a pistol.”
He said that Police were investigating the case on priority.
“Culprits will be brought to the book soon,” Kumar said.
Meanwhile, a Police spokesman said that the terrorists fired at two non-local labourers who hailed from Bihar and Nepal.
He said that the two labourers were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in the Anantnag district.
“Both were shifted to a hospital,” the spokesman said.
He said both had been shifted to a hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.
He said that a massive hunt was underway to track down the attackers.
“One of the injured labourers hailed from Bihar and was identified as Vikram Kumar while the second labourer is a resident of Nepal and has been identified as Til Bhadur,” the spokesman said.