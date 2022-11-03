2 non-locals injured in terror attack

Srinagar: Two non-locals who were working in a private school were injured after terrorists attacked them in Bondialgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “This is cowardice and an inhumane act of terrorism. The victims were called by the terrorists to come out to engage in work. Once both came out, the terrorists fired at them with a pistol.”

He said that Police were investigating the case on priority.